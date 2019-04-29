CURRAN:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Philomena Curran of Morley will be celebrated in Infant Jesus Catholic Church, Cnr Wellington Road and Smith Street, Morley commencing at 10.15am on FRIDAY (3.05.2019). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 12pm for a Cremation Service.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Bowra & O'Dea Chapel, 231 Grand Promenade, Dianella at 7.00pm on THURSDAY (2.05.2019).
231 GRAND PROMENADE DIANELLA 9229 7700
WA Family Owned
www.bowraodea.com.au
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 29, 2019