CRADDOCK:
Prayers for the late Mrs Rachel Craddock of Yokine will assemble in the Jewish Prayer Hall of KARRAKATTA at 11.30AM on Sunday (12.5.2019), followed by the Interment in the Jewish Orthodox Monumental Section. No flowers by request. Mourners please use Smyth Road Entrance. Gentlemen please wear head covering. Ladies please note that slacks and trousers are inappropriate. Minyan will be held at 3 Park Ave, Crawley on Sunday (12.5.2019) at 7PM.
Published in The West Australian on May 11, 2019