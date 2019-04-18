|
BAXTER (Rita Margaret):
Passed away peacefully on Friday 12th April 2019. Cherished wife of Colin. Treasured Mum of Janet and Gary, loved Mother-in- law of Terry and Stacey. Adored Nan of Scott, Shelley, Vanessa, Stephen, Jake, Megan and Liam. Great Nan of 7.
To the world you were but one
But to us you were the world.
Greatly missed
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 18, 2019