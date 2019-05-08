Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Robert CHAMBERS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 11 May 2019. View Obituary



(Robert Charles ): Dearest brother and brother-in-law of Julie and Syd, uncle of Gaylene (dec) Michael and Pam, Janine and Joe, Aaron and Bev, great uncle of 10 nieces and nephews, great great uncle of 8 nieces and nephews. Our sadness is deep of his sudden passing and he will always be remembered.



CHAMBERS

(Robert Charles):

Dearest Brother and brother in law of Linda and Mike, uncle of Sharon and Dennis and Paul. Great Uncle of Sapphire.

Never to be forgotten.













CHAMBERS(Robert Charles ): Dearest brother and brother-in-law of Julie and Syd, uncle of Gaylene (dec) Michael and Pam, Janine and Joe, Aaron and Bev, great uncle of 10 nieces and nephews, great great uncle of 8 nieces and nephews. Our sadness is deep of his sudden passing and he will always be remembered.CHAMBERS(Robert Charles):Dearest Brother and brother in law of Linda and Mike, uncle of Sharon and Dennis and Paul. Great Uncle of Sapphire.Never to be forgotten. Published in The West Australian on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers