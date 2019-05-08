CHAMBERS
(Robert Charles ): Dearest brother and brother-in-law of Julie and Syd, uncle of Gaylene (dec) Michael and Pam, Janine and Joe, Aaron and Bev, great uncle of 10 nieces and nephews, great great uncle of 8 nieces and nephews. Our sadness is deep of his sudden passing and he will always be remembered.
CHAMBERS
(Robert Charles):
Dearest Brother and brother in law of Linda and Mike, uncle of Sharon and Dennis and Paul. Great Uncle of Sapphire.
Never to be forgotten.
Published in The West Australian on May 8, 2019