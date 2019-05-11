DARE (Robert Ronald ): It is with great sadness we advise that Rob Dare of Haddon Place, South Perth passed away on 4th May. Rob is survived by his partner Emerson and their family - Maddison, Asha and Eden; his sister Margaret; and his brother Murray.
Rob was a familiar face at RPYC as a volunteer with Sailability and crew on Men Behaving Badly.
He volunteered at Solaris Cancer Care for many years. Rather than floral tributes we encourage donations to Solaris:
solariscancercare.org.au
A memorial will be held on 22 June. Please contact Emerson for details:
[email protected]
Published in The West Australian on May 11, 2019