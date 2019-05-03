FRASER:
A private Service to acknowledge the life of the Late Mr Bob (Robert) Fraser of Merredin will be held by his family on Tuesday (07.05.2019). This will be followed directly by a celebration of his life at the Merredin Bowling Club at 2.00pm where all his family and friends are welcome to attend. In accordance with his wishes, a private Cremation will then follow.
Mark and Toni McKenzie Peter J Jackson Funerals www.peterjjackson.com 08 9041 1054
Published in The West Australian on May 3, 2019