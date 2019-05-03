HERRICK (Robert John ): Robert John Herrick passed peacefully at Boddington Hospital on 28.4.19, aged 79. Bob will be remembered as a loving husband, father and friend. He is survived by his wife Yvonne and his children Sharon, Stephan, Judith and Jason. Proud grandfather of seven grandchildren and three great grand children.

Farewell, my family and friends. It was beautiful as long as it lasted. The journey of my life.



HERRICK (Robert John):

Dad, your guiding hand on my shoulder will remain with me forever. Rest well, love Jason.



HERRICK (Robert John):

A poppa holds his grandchildren's hands for awhile and their hearts for a life time. We will miss you love Mariah, Joshua and Ethan.



HERRICK (Robert John):

Say not in grief

he is no more' but

in thankfulness

that he was.

We will miss you Dad, love Stephan and Joanne.



