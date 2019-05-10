Ron BENNETT

Obituary


BENNETT (Ron):
Passed away peacefully on the Gold Coast on the 8th May 2019.
Much loved Husband of Lee. Father of Richard and Andrew. Father-In-law of Sonia and Olivia. Proud Pop of Jack, Harry, Nina, Tom, Lola and Kite.
"He will be missed dearly".
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service to be held at the South of Perth Yacht Club, Applecross, on Friday 17th May 2019, followed by a celebration of Ron's Life.
In lieu of flowers donations to The Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia would be appreciated.

Somerville Funerals Gold Coast (07) 5596 2233


Published in The West Australian on May 10, 2019
