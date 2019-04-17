AINSLIE (Ronald ): Passed away peacefully on Sunday 14.04.2019 at age 85 surrounded by his loving family.
Beloved husband of Patricia. Cherished father and mentor to Mark and Christine, Father-in-law to Fraser and Belinda. Grandfather to Scott, Lauren, Brooke, Steven, Bianca and Brandon. Great grandfather to Lucy, Roman and Ruby,
Dedicated hard working Geordie and family man who was loved by everyone.
We'll deeply miss you and you will be forever in our hearts.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 17, 2019