Passed away peacefully on 6th May 2019 at Opal Murdoch. Devoted husband of Robyn and much loved father of Stephanie and Rebecca. Father-in-law of Zoran and loved Pa to Dylan, Phoebe, Sam and Holly. Constantly loved, always remembered.
You were so strong and brave. You faced every challenge with dignity, never complaining and always respectful. You deserve your peace now. I will always love you and miss you. Rob.
You gave so much support, love and guidance to us. You will be remembered kindly by everyone as the man who was always there to help others. Rest peacefully Dad, it's been a long journey. We love and miss you. Steph.
Deep are the memories, special they stay, no length of time can take them away. Dad, you will always be remembered as kind and gentle to us. Rest peacefully Dad. Bec.
Published in The West Australian on May 7, 2019