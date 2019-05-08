CROLL:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Ruth Mary Croll of Hilton Park, formerly of East Fremantle will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Church, cnr Canning Hwy and Preston Point Rd East Fremantle commencing at 1pm on TUESDAY (14.5.2019). At the conclusion of Mass the Cortege will proceed to the Main Entrance of fremantle Cemetery Carrington St Palmyra, arriving at 2.45pm for a Burial Service.
Greenfields Funerals 4/13 Fielden Way Port Kennedy 9524 5899 WA Owned
Published in The West Australian on May 8, 2019