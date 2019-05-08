Ruth CROLL

Funeral notice


CROLL:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Ruth Mary Croll of Hilton Park, formerly of East Fremantle will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Church, cnr Canning Hwy and Preston Point Rd East Fremantle commencing at 1pm on TUESDAY (14.5.2019). At the conclusion of Mass the Cortege will proceed to the Main Entrance of fremantle Cemetery Carrington St Palmyra, arriving at 2.45pm for a Burial Service.

Published in The West Australian on May 8, 2019
