The Funeral Mass and Rosary for Mr Salvatore Truscello of White Gum Valley will be celebrated in Christ the King Catholic Church, Lefroy Road, Beaconsfield commencing at 9.00am on FRIDAY (17.05.2019). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington St, Palmyra at 10.45am for a Burial Service. Please assemble at the Samson Pavilion at 10.35am. Rosary will be recited at 9.00am with the Mass to be followed immediately after.
Published in The West Australian on May 13, 2019