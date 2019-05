LINDSELL (Scott ): A year has passed and our hearts are still broken. The tears still flow freely and the love is as strong as ever. We are so blessed to have had such a special, one of a kind, man in our lives who left us with many amazing memories. We know that you are still with us, trying to help us get through all of this sadness. Love you forever. Fiona, Stacey, Caroline, Denise, Geoff, Hailey and Jacob.