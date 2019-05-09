Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Shirley ANDREWS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 12 May 2019. View Service Information Bowra & O'Dea - Fremantle 312 South St Hilton , Western Australia 6163 (089)-239-7744 Obituary



ANDREWS (Shirley May)

(nee Mountain):



3.1.1926 - 6.5.2019

Passed away peacefully aged 93. Beloved wife of Merv (dec) and much loved mother and mother- in-law of Greg and Kerry, Maureen and Derek, Jero and Lee, Merilyn and Bruce, Gary and Dolores, Brian and Bev. Adored Nan of 18 grand-children and 23 great-grandchildren. It is with much sadness we say goodbye to our dear Mum, Nan and Little Nan. Always there for her family and our cherished memories of you will never fade. You left us as you lived your life - full of love, grace and dignity.

ANDREWS (Shirley May):

Dearly loved mother, mother-in-law,

grandmother and great- grandmother to Greg, Kerry, Shonelle, John, Toneal, Adam, Donna, Glenn, Crystal, Brody, Ella, Sophie, Chloe, Maddison and Taj.

What a wonderful mother, we will all miss you dearly.

ANDREWS (Shirley):

Dearest Mum and Nan, you lived a wonderful long life. Your unconditional love and strength was always there for all of us, even at the end. Now it's your time to fly with your Special Angels who will take you to your resting place.

Be at Peace Mum. Maureen and Derek, Adrian (dec) and Marion, Jarrad and Fiona, Ethan and Jethro, Allannah - Charlotte, Brody, Jordan and Amelia, Bo-Dhylan and Mason.

ANDREWS (Shirley May):

To a loving mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. You were the centre of the world for us for a very long time. Enjoy your next life back with Dad, Kyle and all your many friends who have also left us.

Love from Jero, Lee, Shane, Troy, Carlee, Tahnee and their families.

ANDREWS (Shirley May):

A tear in your eye, hands we were holding. Tears in my eyes, your hand I held, my heart now broken.

Merilyn.

ANDREWS (Shirley May):

Loving and loved Mum and mother-in-law (Mrs A) of Merilyn and Bruce. Special Nan of Ellen and Dave, Michael and Faiza, Lauren and Patrick.

You have left us with beautiful memories of your life - they are now our treasures.

RIP

ANDREWS (Shirley May):

Loving memories of our beautiful Mum, mother-in- law, Nan, Great-Nan and Mrs A, you have been such an inspiration to us all. I will always remember our Saturday morning teas, walks and laughs.

Rest peacefully with Dad. Love Gary, Dolores, Emily, Ben, Jack, Lewis, John, Merrin, Nate, Tyler, Peter, Ruth, Ethan, Ella and Madilyn.

ANDREWS (Shirley May):

In loving memory of Mrs A. An inspiration to so many and will be forever in our thoughts.

Rest in Peace now Mum. Love always, Brian, Bev, Kiara and Damo.







