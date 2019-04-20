|
K rysyna (Shirley Fay):
19.04.1951 - 18.04.2019 Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family. Beloved wife of Michael. Much loved and loving mum of Stephen, Jody and Daniel, mother-in-law to Louise and Dan. Cherished Nan to Ashley, Jesse, Blake and Isabella. Adored Oma to Abbie-Mae and Brigitte.
Rest in Peace in God's Care. To the world you were but one, but to us you were the world.
Our heartfelt gratitude to Sylvia and all other carers who looked after Shirley over the last ten years.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 20, 2019