Shirley KRYSYNA

Obituary
Guest Book
  • " KRYSYNA (Shirley): Adored sister, sister-in-law and..."
    - Shirley KRYSYNA
    Published in: The West Australian
Currently, the Guest Book for Shirley KRYSYNA is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 23 April 2019.


K rysyna (Shirley Fay):
19.04.1951 - 18.04.2019 Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family. Beloved wife of Michael. Much loved and loving mum of Stephen, Jody and Daniel, mother-in-law to Louise and Dan. Cherished Nan to Ashley, Jesse, Blake and Isabella. Adored Oma to Abbie-Mae and Brigitte.
Rest in Peace in God's Care. To the world you were but one, but to us you were the world.

Our heartfelt gratitude to Sylvia and all other carers who looked after Shirley over the last ten years.



logo
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com