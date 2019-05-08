Stephen ARDAGH

Service Information
Bowra & O'Dea - Mandurah
2 Leslie St
Mandurah, Western Australia
6210
(089)-535-4261
Funeral notice


ARDAGH:
A Funeral Mass to celebrate the life of Mr Stephen Ardagh of Erskine (formerly of Boulder) will be celebrated in Our Lady's Assumption Church 20 Creery Street Mandurah commencing at 10:30am on Tuesday (14.05.2019). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of LAKES Memorial Park Cemetery, 115 Stock Rd, Parklands at 12:00pm for a Burial Service.

2 LESLIE STREET MANDURAH 9535 4261
WA Family Owned
www.bowraodea.com.au



Published in The West Australian on May 8, 2019
