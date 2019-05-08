ARDAGH:
A Funeral Mass to celebrate the life of Mr Stephen Ardagh of Erskine (formerly of Boulder) will be celebrated in Our Lady's Assumption Church 20 Creery Street Mandurah commencing at 10:30am on Tuesday (14.05.2019). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of LAKES Memorial Park Cemetery, 115 Stock Rd, Parklands at 12:00pm for a Burial Service.
