BLANCHARD (Stephen):
Passed away peacefully on 12th April 2019.
Loved husband of Brenda. You fought a hard and brave battle. Rest now until we meet again.
You have been part of our family for 29 years. You put up a good fight but you are now out of pain. You will be sadly missed by all of us.
Jo, Karene and Tina.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 20, 2019