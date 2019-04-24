DASSIE (Susanne ): Dearly loved with so many lasting and joyful memories cherished. It is with great sadness that on Saturday the 20th April 2019, we said goodbye to a loving Wife, Mother, Mother-in-law and Grandmother. Wife to Eddie. Mother to Jason, Eddie, Adam, Chiara, and Trent. Mother-in-law to Ayesha and Chris. Grandmother to Amelia, Gabriella, Katrina, Albie and Evie. You lit up our lives with your infectious personality and smile. You will be greatly missed by all.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 24, 2019