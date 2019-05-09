Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Sylvia BEROS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 12 May 2019. View In Memoriam



Loving Wife, devoted Mother and Nanny.

A year has passed, much of it a blur. The emptiness of you not being here.

My mind still talks to you

My eyes still look for you

My heart longs for you

My soul knows you are at peace

Now you walk hand in hand in God's Heavenly garden with Caroline.

Sadly missed everyday. Love John. BEROS (Sylvia Mary):

One year ago today you slipped away and our lives were forever changed.

Our hearts still ache, the tears still flow and we think of you every day.

Mum, you have left a hole in our lives too big to fill. The happy times are not as happy now we can't share them with you, and in the hard times we miss your love and guidance.

What I would give to talk to you again - I miss you more than words can say

Your loving daughter Tracey, Kane, Mikayla, Benjamin and Chloe.

BEROS (Sylvia Mary):

Mum one year ago in tears we saw you sinking and watched you pass away

Our hearts were almost broken, we wanted you to stay

But when we saw you sleeping so peaceful, free from pain

How could we wish you back with us to suffer that again?

It broke our hearts to lose you but you did not go alone

For part of us went with you the day God took you home

Forever in our Hearts

Your loving son Glen, Elena, Anthony, Daniel and Angelina.

















BEROS (Sylvia Mary ): 9th May 2018Loving Wife, devoted Mother and Nanny.A year has passed, much of it a blur. The emptiness of you not being here.My mind still talks to youMy eyes still look for youMy heart longs for youMy soul knows you are at peaceNow you walk hand in hand in God's Heavenly garden with Caroline.Sadly missed everyday. Love John. BEROS (Sylvia Mary):One year ago today you slipped away and our lives were forever changed.Our hearts still ache, the tears still flow and we think of you every day.Mum, you have left a hole in our lives too big to fill. The happy times are not as happy now we can't share them with you, and in the hard times we miss your love and guidance.What I would give to talk to you again - I miss you more than words can sayYour loving daughter Tracey, Kane, Mikayla, Benjamin and Chloe.BEROS (Sylvia Mary):Mum one year ago in tears we saw you sinking and watched you pass awayOur hearts were almost broken, we wanted you to stayBut when we saw you sleeping so peaceful, free from painHow could we wish you back with us to suffer that again?It broke our hearts to lose you but you did not go aloneFor part of us went with you the day God took you homeForever in our HeartsYour loving son Glen, Elena, Anthony, Daniel and Angelina. Published in The West Australian on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers