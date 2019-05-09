BEROS (Sylvia Mary ): 9th May 2018
Loving Wife, devoted Mother and Nanny.
A year has passed, much of it a blur. The emptiness of you not being here.
My mind still talks to you
My eyes still look for you
My heart longs for you
My soul knows you are at peace
Now you walk hand in hand in God's Heavenly garden with Caroline.
Sadly missed everyday. Love John. BEROS (Sylvia Mary):
One year ago today you slipped away and our lives were forever changed.
Our hearts still ache, the tears still flow and we think of you every day.
Mum, you have left a hole in our lives too big to fill. The happy times are not as happy now we can't share them with you, and in the hard times we miss your love and guidance.
What I would give to talk to you again - I miss you more than words can say
Your loving daughter Tracey, Kane, Mikayla, Benjamin and Chloe.
BEROS (Sylvia Mary):
Mum one year ago in tears we saw you sinking and watched you pass away
Our hearts were almost broken, we wanted you to stay
But when we saw you sleeping so peaceful, free from pain
How could we wish you back with us to suffer that again?
It broke our hearts to lose you but you did not go alone
For part of us went with you the day God took you home
Forever in our Hearts
Your loving son Glen, Elena, Anthony, Daniel and Angelina.
Published in The West Australian on May 9, 2019