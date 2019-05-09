BEROS (Sylvia Mary ): One year ago today you slipped away and our lives were forever changed
Our hearts still ache, the tears still flow and we think of you every day
Mum, you have left a hole in our lives too big to fill
The happy times are not as happy now we can't share them with you
And in the hard times we miss your love and guidance
What I would give to talk to you again - I miss you more than words can say
Your loving daughter Tracey, Kane, Mikayla, Benjamin and Chloe.
Published in The West Australian on May 9, 2019