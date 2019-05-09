Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Sylvia BEROS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 12 May 2019. View In Memoriam



Our hearts still ache, the tears still flow and we think of you every day

Mum, you have left a hole in our lives too big to fill

The happy times are not as happy now we can't share them with you

And in the hard times we miss your love and guidance

What I would give to talk to you again - I miss you more than words can say

Your loving daughter Tracey, Kane, Mikayla, Benjamin and Chloe.











