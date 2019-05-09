Sylvia BEROS

Guest Book
Currently, the Guest Book for Sylvia BEROS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 12 May 2019.
In Memoriam

BEROS (Sylvia Mary ): One year ago today you slipped away and our lives were forever changed
Our hearts still ache, the tears still flow and we think of you every day
Mum, you have left a hole in our lives too big to fill
The happy times are not as happy now we can't share them with you
And in the hard times we miss your love and guidance
What I would give to talk to you again - I miss you more than words can say
Your loving daughter Tracey, Kane, Mikayla, Benjamin and Chloe.



logo


logo
Published in The West Australian on May 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com