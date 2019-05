BEROS (Sylvia Mary ): Mum one year ago in tears we saw you sinking and watched you pass away

Our hearts were almost broken, we wanted you to stay

But when we saw you sleeping so peaceful, free from pain

How could we wish you back with us to suffer that again?

It broke our hearts to lose you but you did not go alone

For part of us went with you the day God took you home

Forever in our Hearts

Your loving son Glen, Elena, Anthony, Daniel and Angelina