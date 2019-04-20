Funeral notice



HILL:

The Funeral Mass for Mr Terry Hill of Calista will be celebrated in St Vincent's Church, 114 Parmelia Avenue, Parmelia commencing at 10:00AM on FRIDAY (26.04.2019). The cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the Main Entrance of East Rockingham Pioneer Cemetery at 11:30am for a Burial Service.

Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in St Vincent's Church on WEDNESDAY (24.04.2019) at 6:00pm.



43 SUMMERTON ROAD MEDINA 9236 7733

WA Family Owned

www.bowraodea.com.au







