MURPHY Thelma Joan
(nee Phelps):
Suddenly departed from us on Thursday 9th of May. Wife to Len (dec). Mum of Liane, Karen, Denise and Gregory. Mother-in-law to Peter, Paris (dec), Chris, Jason and Nessa. Nana to Joshua, Benjamin, Nathan, Shane, Charlie, Dale and Tyson. Nana Bel to Tyler, Finn and Louie.
You lived life to the fullest right to the very end. The song has ended but the melody lingers on. Loved by all that came across your path. You will be missed by all. Rest easy now back with Len. Cheers
Published in The West Australian on May 13, 2019