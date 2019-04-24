

CURRY/RAYNER (Thora):

You deserved to be here today with your family to cut your cake and receive your telegram from the Queen to celebrate your 100th Birthday. A truly lovely lady who was respected and admired by all who knew you. Loving and devoted Mother-in-Law of Kim, adored and sadly missed Nanna of Anthony and Amanda, Anthony's lovely Wife Catherine, beautiful Great Grandmother of Montanna, Phoebe and Oscar.

"Toots" you were the best Mum a Son could have ever wanted. I will be so ever grateful for the way you brought me up. I know you are watching over all the family and I know you will never stop doing so.

"Thanks Heaps" Mum

Lots and Lots of Love Harold xxxxxxxx



