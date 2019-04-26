ATTWATER
(Trevor William ): You were absolutely the best Dad that I could ever wish for.
Faithful, caring and devoted to Mum for nearly 60 years of loving beautiful marriage.
Always there whenever I needed your love, help, wisdom or guidance.
You'd always be the one to crack a funny joke; to try something new; to figure something out; or to know how to fix it.
Life isn't going to be the same without you here, but you are a part of me so will be forever in my heart.
Rest peacefully in Heaven.
Love, Doug
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 26, 2019