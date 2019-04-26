Trevor ATTWATER

Guest Book
  • "ATTWATER (Trevor W ): Passed away suddenly Tuesday 23rd..."
    - Trevor ATTWATER
    Published in: The West Australian
  • "ATTWATER (Trevor William ): You were absolutely the best..."
    - Trevor ATTWATER
    Published in: The West Australian
  • "ATTWATER (Trevor W. ): Love you and miss you so much Dad...."
    - Trevor ATTWATER
    Published in: The West Australian
  • "ATTWATER (Trevor W. ): Very dear and much loved Grandad of..."
    - Trevor ATTWATER
    Published in: The West Australian
  • " ATTWATER (Trevor): Deepest sympathy to the Attwater..."
    - Trevor ATTWATER
    Published in: The West Australian
Currently, the Guest Book for Trevor ATTWATER is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 29 April 2019.
Obituary


ATTWATER
(Trevor William ): You were absolutely the best Dad that I could ever wish for.
Faithful, caring and devoted to Mum for nearly 60 years of loving beautiful marriage.
Always there whenever I needed your love, help, wisdom or guidance.
You'd always be the one to crack a funny joke; to try something new; to figure something out; or to know how to fix it.
Life isn't going to be the same without you here, but you are a part of me so will be forever in my heart.

Rest peacefully in Heaven.
Love, Doug



logo
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com