EVANS (Vera ): Passed away peacefully 14.4.19. Loving wife of Evan (dec), devoted mother of Gary, Graeme and Janet. Loving mother-in-law of Denise, Paula and Glenn and 'Gram' of Kain, Sophie, Baxter, Cooper and Lani. You faced the adversity of a debilitating condition over many years with such strength, grace and humour and were an inspiration to us all. You are free now and re-united with your beloved Evan. We love you and will miss you. We would like to express our gratitude to all the staff at Aegis Balmoral for their care and attention of our Mum.



