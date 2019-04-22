BROCKMAN (Victor ): Victor Drake-Brockman died on Wednesday the 20th April from Motor Neurone Disease. He was a much loved Son, Brother, Cousin and Friend. We thank his partner Julz for her wonderful and dedicated nursing of him. He died too young but he lived a strong and enthusiastic life. He lived a life focussed on his love of the bush, driving, cars and friendships. We will miss him deeply and he will be in our hearts forever. All our love from his family.
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Victor BROCKMAN is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 25 April 2019.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 22, 2019