In Memoriam Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Violet HENLEY is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 19 April 2019. View



HENLEY Violet

(nee Walding): 16.4.2002

Not a day goes by without a thought of you, I miss you. We are one forever. I hope from heaven you can see your beautiful grand-daughter Peta and her two amazing grandchildren. I try hard to be the mother and nanna that you were. Vi a million stars shine for you every day and with them come my tears. Until we hold each others hand you are embedded in my heart. Much love Sherry.







HENLEY Violet(nee Walding): 16.4.2002Not a day goes by without a thought of you, I miss you. We are one forever. I hope from heaven you can see your beautiful grand-daughter Peta and her two amazing grandchildren. I try hard to be the mother and nanna that you were. Vi a million stars shine for you every day and with them come my tears. Until we hold each others hand you are embedded in my heart. Much love Sherry. Published in The West Australian on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers