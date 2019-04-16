|
HENLEY Violet
(nee Walding): 16.4.2002
Not a day goes by without a thought of you, I miss you. We are one forever. I hope from heaven you can see your beautiful grand-daughter Peta and her two amazing grandchildren. I try hard to be the mother and nanna that you were. Vi a million stars shine for you every day and with them come my tears. Until we hold each others hand you are embedded in my heart. Much love Sherry.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 16, 2019