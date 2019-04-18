FYFE
Currently, the Guest Book for William FYFE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 21 April 2019.
William John (Billy):
17.03.1954 - 10.04.2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle. Much loved son of George and Kath Fyfe (both dec). Adored brother of Kerry, George (dec), Elizabeth, Miles, Klal (dec), and Pam. Dearly loved brother-in-law to Tony, Cliff, Cheryl and Greg. Treasured Uncle to many nieces and nephews. You leave us all with many humourous memories from times shared together especially at our family gatherings. Your love of football (go Collingwood), TAB (all those bets!!) and Swiss rolls will always be remembered fondly. You did us all proud Bill and you will be forever missed. All our love to our wonderful sister in-law Susie and her precious family.
Softly the Shadows Fall.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 18, 2019