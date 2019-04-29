GRACIE (William Louis):
Passed away on 27.4.2019 aged 66. Loved son of Jim and Eileen (both dec). Brother and brother-in-law to Alan and Kaye, Denisse and Allan (dec), Louis and Jeannette. Will be missed.
Rest in Peace.
GRACIE
William Louis (Hunda):
Brother of Alan, brother-in-law of Kaye, uncle to Troy. Good mates with Kooda the dog. Lived his own life always.
Cheers mate.
GRACIE (Bill):
Hope there is plenty of Ouzo, Camel and Johnny Horton music up there. Kooda will miss you. Love always, Denisse, Nikki, Tam, Mike and families.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 29, 2019