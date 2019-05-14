FROUDE
Winifred Ethel (Win):
Our dearly loved Aunty Win passed away peacefully on 11th May in her 101st year after an amazing long life of outstanding dedication, productive hard work and abundant generosity serving the needs of multitudes of school children, their parents, her family, her Church and her wider community.
She had a most tenacious and resilient spirit for living and a tireless energy for the good of others in the world around her. Loved daughter of Eugenie Isobel and Hubert William Froude (both dec) of Collie, loved sister of Yvonne, Joan and Dorothy (all dec).
She will be deeply missed by all her nieces and nephews and their families whose lives she has blessed abundantly.
"Day is done, safely rest Aunty Win, God is nigh"
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on May 14, 2019