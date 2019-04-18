|
DRPICH Zarko (Jack):
Passed away with his loving family by his side on 16th of April 2019. Born in Pucisca, Croatia on 26th of February 1931. Beloved husband of Agnes. Much loved father of Shirley, Gary, Sandra, Carol and Jenny. Adored grandfather of Gary, Mandy, Aaron, David, Ellen and Jane. Great-Grandfather of Mason and Jaxon.
Respected father-in-law, uncle and friend to so many. A hard worker and brilliant character.
May he Rest in Peace
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 18, 2019