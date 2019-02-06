|
Angelo Petrone, Jr., 69, of Norwich, CT passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Backus Hospital, surrounded by loved ones. He was the son of the late Angelo Petrone Sr. and Dorothy Cherenzia of Charlestown, RI. He was predeceased by a brother and leaves behind his longtime partner, Leslie Fournier, of Norwich, CT as well as 8 siblings, 4 children, 2 stepchildren and 8 grandchildren. A mass will be held in his honor on Friday, February 15, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Pius church in Westerly, RI.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019