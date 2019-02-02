Angelo "Pep" Turano, 89, of Pierce Street, Westerly, passed away at South Kingstown Nursing and Rehab in Exeter on Thursday, January 31, 2019. He was the husband for 54 years of the late Santa (Francese) Turano.

Born in Acti, Italy, he was the son of the late Francesco Turano and Assunta Giorno.

Pep worked as a Landscaper for the State of RI. He was a member of the Frank Olean Center for 40 years and loved to garden and go for walks.

He leaves behind his son Joseph Turano and wife Rosina of Westerly; two siblings, Salvatore Turano and Maria Turano, both of Acri, Italy;two grandchildren, Joseph Angelo Turano and Victoria Lynn Turano; and many dear, extended family memebers. Mr. Turano was predeceased by his brother Santo Turano and his sister Rosaria Turano.

Visiting hours will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly on Monday from 10:30a.m. – 12 noon, immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., Westerly. Burial will be at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly.