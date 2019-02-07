Resources More Obituaries for Arnold Main Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Arnold L Main

1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Arnold (Arnie) Main passed away at Wellington Medical Center located in Wellington, FL on February 2. Arnie was born at the Margaret Edward Anderson Hospital located in Westerly on August 12, 1944. He was the son of the late Leonard R. Main and Bernice (Miner) Main.

Arnie grew up in North Stonington and first worked at Electric Boat in Groton as a machinist. Subsequently, he opened a Gulf station at the corner of Broad Street and Mechanic Street in Pawcatuck for a few years before moving on to a Texaco station on Main Street in Westerly. He owned and operated Big "A" Auto Parts located on Railroad Avenue for several years and then for health reasons, he moved to South Florida. But the lure of Westerly was always there and he moved back to Westerly and purchased a car wash on John Street named Gentle Touch. Arnie moved back to Florida after the sale of the car wash and lived in Lake Worth, FL for the last seventeen years.

Arnie married Carol Dias of Pawcatuck in 1966 and they had three children; Jason Main of Fiskdale (Sturbridge), MA and Jennifer Evans of Fernandina Beach, FL. Another son, Joel Main predeceased him in 2017. Arnie is survived by his brother, Ken of Lake Worth, FL and a sister, Audrey Kenyon of Westerly.

Arnie was an avid golfer traveling through most of the Eastern US to play golf and entering many golf tournaments, achieving several wins. His first passion was golf and he was also an active fan of the New England Patriots. Arnie was looking forward to watching the Super Bowl but he missed it by a few days. He had a great personality to those who knew him. Arnie was a successful business person involving his enterprises around the Westerly area. One of his special gifts was helping others who were in need. He will be missed by his family and friends. Services will be at a later date in North Stonington.