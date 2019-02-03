Home
Services
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
7:30 PM
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Avery Stoddard Cemetery
Ledyard, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Manzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Ann (Burtchell) Manzi


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Debra Ann (Burtchell) Manzi Obituary
Debra Ann (Burtchell) Manzi, 63, of Pawcatuck, CT passed away at home after a long battle with cancer on February 1, 2019. Debra was born August 29, 1955 in Chillicothe, OH, to John and Gail (Meyer) Burtchell. She was married to her husband Donald Manzi on February 15, 1974.
She is survived by her husband, Donald, of Pawcatuck, a daughter Amber Higginson of Fitchburgh, MA. She also leaves behind 3 grandchildren, Jacob Higginson, Caydence and Peter Manzi Jr.; nephews Steven and David Hagley, Brian Manzi, niece Christine Manzi and her late son's partner, Amanda Dorsey and sister-in-law Anna and Karen Manzi, along with several great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Debra was predeceased by her son Peter and sister Laurie.
Debbie was a sweet and loving wife, mother and friend and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Her family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, February 5, from 6:00 to 7:30pm at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic. A Funeral Service will be held immediately following visitation at 7:30pm at the funeral home. A Graveside Service will be conducted on Wednesday, February 6, at 11:00am in Avery Stoddard Cemetery, Ledyard.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dinoto Funeral Home
Download Now