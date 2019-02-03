Debra Ann (Burtchell) Manzi, 63, of Pawcatuck, CT passed away at home after a long battle with cancer on February 1, 2019. Debra was born August 29, 1955 in Chillicothe, OH, to John and Gail (Meyer) Burtchell. She was married to her husband Donald Manzi on February 15, 1974.

She is survived by her husband, Donald, of Pawcatuck, a daughter Amber Higginson of Fitchburgh, MA. She also leaves behind 3 grandchildren, Jacob Higginson, Caydence and Peter Manzi Jr.; nephews Steven and David Hagley, Brian Manzi, niece Christine Manzi and her late son's partner, Amanda Dorsey and sister-in-law Anna and Karen Manzi, along with several great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Debra was predeceased by her son Peter and sister Laurie.

Debbie was a sweet and loving wife, mother and friend and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Her family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, February 5, from 6:00 to 7:30pm at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic. A Funeral Service will be held immediately following visitation at 7:30pm at the funeral home. A Graveside Service will be conducted on Wednesday, February 6, at 11:00am in Avery Stoddard Cemetery, Ledyard. Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 3, 2019