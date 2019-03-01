Donald L. Campbell, Sr. passed away on February 28, 2019. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on September 19, 1929. He was the husband of the late Priscilla M. (Keane) Campbell, whom he was married to for 63 years. He was pre-deceased by a son, Donald L. Campbell, Jr. He leaves behind a son, Kenneth S. Campbell of Westerly, Rhode Island and his wife Marilyn M. Campbell; two step-grandchildren Michael Kiefer, Tia Kiefer Haskins, her husband James, and their three children all of Westerly. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law Betty Campbell of Texas.

Don joined the Navy and was stationed at the Charlestown Naval Base. It was at a dance in Westerly where he met his future wife, Pricilla M. Keane. Donald was an avid pilot and loved flying his favorite airplane, a Cessna 150. He also enjoyed motorcycling, skiing, boating, traveling, dining out, computers and going to the mall weekly with his wife.

Donald worked for some years in the dye house and lab at Bradford Dyeing Association (BDA). He then moved on to Warner Co., Collins & Aikman and Imperial Wlcv all of Chase Hill Road in Ashaway, RI. He was head of the gravure department at Imperial until his retirement.

There will be no calling hours and the family has requested a private service for family members only. Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly is assisting the family with arrangements.

For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com Published in The Westerly Sun from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019