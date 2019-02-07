Home
Elaine Ann (Dziadosz) Pelletier


Elaine Ann (Dziadosz) Pelletier


1947 - 2019
Elaine Ann (Dziadosz) Pelletier Obituary
Elaine Ann (Dziadosz) Pelletier 72, of Wyoming, RI, passed away on Tuesday February 5, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center in Providence, RI. She was the loving wife of Raymond Paul Pelletier and together they shared 50 years of marriage. Born on January 15, 1947 in Lawrence, MA. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Dziadosz.
Through a chance encounter on a blind date, Elaine met the love of her life Ray while they were living in Lowell, MA. They married and ended up moving to Rhode Island after Ray received a job offer at Electric Boat. Together they enjoyed spending their days in the sun at Beavertail in Jamestown, RI and when they had the chance they would travel to visit their daughter and grandchildren. Everyone who knew her, would try to make her laugh. She had a unique boisterous laugh that you couldn't help chuckling right along with her. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She leaves behind her daughter Amy Pelletier Clark and her husband Peter from Rhinebeck, NY; two grandchildren Oscar and Forest.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday February 10, 2019 from 2-4 PM at S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Monday February 11, 2019 at S.R. Avery Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Wood River Cemetery, Richmond RI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Elaine's name to help Cure PSP at www.psp.org.
For online condolences, please visit www.averyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 7, 2019
