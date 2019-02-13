Emily Theresa (Sposato) Perri, 101, died peacefully in her home on February 11, 2019.

She was born, in Westerly, RI to the late Frank Sposato, Sr. and Maria Bomina Sposato. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Pasquale J. "Pat" Perri, Sr., her sister Anna Sposato and brother Frank Sposato, Jr. & wife Mary.

Survivors include her children, Pasquale "Pat" Perri, Jr. & wife Louann of Carolina, RI, Jaqueline Serra & husband Joe of Westerly, RI, Kathleen Daniele & husband Dick of Stonington, CT, and James Perri & wife Pam of Mooresville, NC. She leaves 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and several nieces.

Emily was a devoted wife, mother and sister. While raising a family of 4, she worked 7 days a week (summers) alongside her husband at the Westerly Drive-In Theater. She was devoted to her sister Anna and cared for her continuously while she was infirmed during her last days. She was a lifetime communicant at the Immaculate Conception Church in Westerly where she attended daily mass. She and Anna were dedicated walkers, walking twice daily for many years and for as long as they were physically able to.

The family would like to thank Carol Cherenzia and Hope Hospice & Palliative Care for their compassion and loving care they demonstrated in caring for Emily.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of Rhode Island, 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI 02904 in Emily's name.

Visiting hours will be held today, Wednesday February 13th, from 4-7 pm at the Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St. Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 12 noon at St. Pius X Church 44 Elm St. Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly.

Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 13, 2019