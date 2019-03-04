The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Guey Jee "Mary" Ng

Guey Jee "Mary" Ng Obituary
Guey Jee "Mary" Ng, 96, of Spruce Street, Westerly, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She was the wife of the late Kwong Wah "Tom" Ng.
Born in Guangdong Province, China, she was a daughter of the late Gee Hoi Yin and Chin See.
Mary was the co-owner and operator of Modern Laundry & Hotel in Pawcatuck until her retirement in 1984. She was a member of the Westerly Senior Center who loved to garden and enjoyed knitting.
Mrs. Ng leaves behind her two children, Elizabeth N. Beck and her husband Paul of Yardley, PA and Rose Ng of Dunellen, NJ. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Nancy Ng Kucinskas and sons, John Wah Ng and Thomas Wah Ng
A visiting hour will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly on Wednesday, Mar. 6, from 11am-12am, immediately followed by a funeral service at 12noon in the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Boyi Buddhist Associates, 9 Allen St, New York, N.Y 10002. Or St Michaels Church, 60 Liberty St, Pawcatuck, CT 06379
For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 4, 2019
