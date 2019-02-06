Joseph Albert Kelly, 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Saturday evening, February 2, 2019 after courageously battling leukemia. Joe leaves behind his devoted wife, Jean (Piccolo), and two daughters, Susan Kelly and Kristin Pearce (Doug), seven grandchildren: Danielle Rushford and Antonio Servidio, Jr., Nicholas and Jillian DePerry, and McKayla, Courtney, and Tyler Pearce; and one great grandson, Jameson Martinko, as well as two beloved sisters, Gerry Mehlenbacher and Grace Coduri (Richard), as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Born on April 2, 1948, Joe attended vo-tech school in Providence, before joining the Army and fighting in Vietnam from 1967-68. He worked as an electrician at Electric Boat in Groton, CT for 35 years before retiring. Joe enjoyed fishing, restoring and caning chairs, cheering for the Red Sox and New England Patriots, and solving the daily cryptogram from The Westerly Sun.

Joe is predeceased by his beloved daughter, Pamela Servidio, two brothers, Clinton Kelly, Jr., and Dennis Kelly, a sister, Judy-Ann Kelly, and his parents, Clinton and Mary Kelly, Sr.

Calling hours will be at Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 4-7 pm. There will be a service celebrating his life at Christ Church, 7 Elm St., Westerly, on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10 am. All are welcome to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow at River Bend Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice of Rhode Island or .

Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 6, 2019