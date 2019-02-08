|
Judy A. Gencarella, 56, of Main St., Hopkinton, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
Born in Westerly, she was the beloved daughter of Florence Gencarella of Westerly and the late John Gencarella. She left behind her husband Jack Yates, the love of her life.
Judy enjoyed nature and loved gardening and riding her mower.
She also leaves her daughter Shannon Bailey (Brian) of Caro, MI; two brothers, Daryl Gencarella of Charlestown and John Gencarella, Jr. of Westerly; a sister Lorna Wigren (John) of Hopkinton; three grandchildren, Allyson, Brianna and Chelsea Bailey; and her nieces and nephew. Judy was predeceased by her brother Ricky.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 8, 2019