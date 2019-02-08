The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Gencarella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy A. Gencarella

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judy A. Gencarella Obituary
Judy A. Gencarella, 56, of Main St., Hopkinton, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
Born in Westerly, she was the beloved daughter of Florence Gencarella of Westerly and the late John Gencarella. She left behind her husband Jack Yates, the love of her life.
Judy enjoyed nature and loved gardening and riding her mower.
She also leaves her daughter Shannon Bailey (Brian) of Caro, MI; two brothers, Daryl Gencarella of Charlestown and John Gencarella, Jr. of Westerly; a sister Lorna Wigren (John) of Hopkinton; three grandchildren, Allyson, Brianna and Chelsea Bailey; and her nieces and nephew. Judy was predeceased by her brother Ricky.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now