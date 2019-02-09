The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Lawrence E. "Jake" Jacobson

Lawrence E. "Jake" Jacobson Obituary
Lawrence E. "Jake" Jacobson, of Jacobson Trail, Ashaway, passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the age of 86. He was the husband of the late Patsy L. (Fritter) Jacobson who predeceased him in 2015.
Born in Stonington, he was a son of the late Eino and Marion Jacobson.
Jake worked in maintenance for Rochester Chemical for many years until his retirement. A US Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War, he was a member of the VFW Harley P. Chase Post #1265 in Pawcatuck.
He leaves his two daughters, Jo-Ann Hall of Lancaster, PA and Brenda Fitz and her husband Robert, of Ashaway; and two granddaughters, Jessica and Alexandra. Jake was predeceased by his brother Robert.
Funeral service and burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 9, 2019
