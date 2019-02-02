Home
Services
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian (Scussel) Thompson


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lillian (Scussel) Thompson Obituary
Lillian (Scussel) Thompson, 95, of Westerly, RI wife of the late Clifford A. Thompson died Wednesday, January 30, 2019 after a brief illness.
Born in Mystic, CT she was the daughter of the late Victor and Lena (Santin) Scussel.
Lillian had been a resident of The Elms in Westerly, RI for the past few years, previously residing in Noank, CT for most of her life.
She was a Bookkeeper for many years employed with several area automobile dealerships. Lillian retired in 1974.
She is survived by her sister, Anita S. Robertson of Pawcatuck; a niece, Nancy White and her husband, Bruce, of Westerly and their family, Joshua and Kristin White and Travis White and his wife, Maria; and several other great-nieces and great-nephews. Lillian enjoyed spending time with her family, especially all of her nieces and nephews at many family gatherings and holiday parties.
Her family will receive friends Monday, February 4th from 10-11 with a service to follow at 11:00 am at the Mystic Funeral Home on Route 1 in Mystic. Following her service, she will be buried at the Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Download Now