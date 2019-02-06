Louis James Luzzi, 77, of Westerly, RI passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, February 4, 2019. Born at the Anderson Hospital on July 8, 1941 to the late Frank E. and Mary V. Galucci Luzzi. He was the husband of the late Cynthia O'Brien Luzzi who predeceased him in 2014.

A lifelong resident of the Westerly area, he immersed himself in his town. He graduated from Stonington High School with High Honors and attended UCONN in Storrs. He was employed by the Washington Trust Company for 44 years. During his tenure he was the startup manager of the Franklin Street Branch of Washington Trust. He started out in the Mail- Room of Washington Trust on

Broad Street in 1960 and worked himself up to a Vice President of the Company. Along his way up the ranks, he served as manager of the Savings Department and Mortgage Department. His specialty was Mortgage Lending and many, many homeowners in this area met with him for their mortgages.

He served as a member of the Westerly Town Council, served on the Board of Directors of the Warm Shelter and the Westerly Public Library. He was a lifelong member of the Westerly Lions Club and a member of the Rhode Island Realtors Association. He was also a working member of the Republican Party and organized fund raising functions for the party coffers.

In his youth he belonged to the Sea Scouts of Pawcatuck attaining the Rank of Quartermaster with three of his friends and one of four Quartermasters in Rhode Island. He was so honored at a dinner at the Westerly Yacht Club by Senator Claiborne Pell.

Louis was a lifelong NY Giants and New York Yankees fan and watched the teams faithfully over all his 77 years. He loved the beach, golfing, and clamming in the hot summer sun.

He leaves his daughters, Karen Moser of Preston, Lynn Ronne of Westerly and Terri Berno of Pawcatuck. His grandchildren, Gregory Moser, Lindsay Moser, Amanda Berno, El (Jake) Ronne. His stepson Michael O'Brien of Tennessee and step grandson Ethan O'Brien. He was predeceased by his Sister's Frances Luzzi Richards and Florence Luzzi Crane, his brother Frank E. Luzzi died last December, 2018.

The Luzzi family will greet relative and friends on Sunday February 10, 2019 from 3-6 PM at the Buckler- Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM at St. Pius Church, Elm Street, Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Sebastian Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Westerly Warm Shelter, 56 Spruce St. Westerly, RI 02891. Published in The Westerly Sun from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019