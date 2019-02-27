Margaret (Taylor) Engelman passed away at the age of 97 on February 18, 2019. Born in Beaver-Dam, Kentucky on December 18, 1921 to Omer and Callie(Cox) Taylor. With her family at the age of 3 years old she moved to Hazel Park Michigan.

After graduation from Hazel Park High School, Margaret met and married Bernard Engelman in 1941. After raising their 4 children they moved to Rosebush, Michigan. Margaret was predeceased by her husband in 1998 as well as her 2 brothers, Chester, and Wendell. Margaret then moved to Gladwin, Michigan. She is survived by her 4 children, Judith Lentz (Walter), Gladwin Michigan and Watch Hill, RI, Mark Engelman, Gladwin, Mi, Robin Anderson, Beaverton, Mi., and Jane Clark (Greg) Clark, Shelby Township, Michigan, where she was lovingly cared for the last 10 years of her life. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. Margaret enjoyed many, many, hours at the table playing pinochle. She will also be remembered for her love of reading, her garden, and cooking for her family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held in AuGres, Michigan in the spring at the convenience of the family.