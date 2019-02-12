Mario J. Turco, Sr. 85, beloved husband for 57 years of Harriet (McNeil) Turco, of Cross Street, Westerly, passed away The Westerly Hospital on Sunday, February 10, 2019.

Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine Turco.

Mr. Turco worked as the Finance Director for the Town of Westerly for many years until his retirement and was a life member of the Westerly Fire Department's Cyclones.

In addition to his loving wife, he leaves behind his two sons, Mario J. Turco, Jr. and his wife Laura of Boston, MA and Joseph N. Turco of Westerly; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Turco was predeceased by two brothers and a sister and is survived by one brother.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 4-7p.m. at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Relatives and friends are also invited to attend a Funeral Service on Friday at 11a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly.