Marshall Anderson, of Westerly, born 1929 at The Margaret Edward Anderson Hospital passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at the age of 89. The son Mary Patton Anderson, RN and J. Gordon Anderson, MD, he is survived by his wife Evelyn and two children, Marsha Anderson-Fiske, and John G Anderson II, five grandchildren and one great granddaughter. He was retired from Electric Boat General Dynamics after 30 years. He will be sadly missed by his family. A private service, for immediate family only, will be held. No flowers please. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 2, 2019
