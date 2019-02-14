Robert Palmer Williams, 72, of Kings Factory Road, Charlestown, passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He was the husband of the late Barbara (Melbourne) Williams.

Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Palmer "Hunk" and Agnes Williams.

In his earlier years, Robert was a commercial fisherman before becoming a carpentry teacher for Chariho High School where he worked for many years until his retirement. He had coached the Pawcatuck Little League's Lions Club for several years and also Stonington Pee Wee Football, leading them to several championships in the 1980s. Robert was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Pawcatuck, an avid fisherman and an accomplished woodworker.

He is survived by his son Erik P. Williams of Charlestown; his brother Thomas Williams of Westerly; three stepchildren, Nicole Allen, Tabetha Delaney and Scott Fortune; three grandchildren, Jayme, Tori and Maggie; as well as several nieces and nephews. Mr. Williams was predeceased by his daughter Robin Thomas and his brother Richard Williams.

Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Friday from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Robert's memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.