Sarah A. (Miceli) Curioso, of Pawcatuck, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the age of 100. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Curioso.

Born in Pawcatuck, CT, she was the daughter of the late Domenic and Orsola Miceli.

Sarah worked in the Nutrition Dept. for Stonington High School for many years and was a devoted communicant of St. Michael Church. She was a life member of the Daughters of Isabella where she served as a Past Regent.

She is survived by her two sons, Joseph J. Curioso, Jr., Thomas J. Curioso and wife Jill; two daughters, Diane T. Fiore and husband David and Marie U. Congdon and husband James; four grandchildren, Joseph Curioso, III, Nichole Curioso, Thomas Curioso, Jr. and Rebecca Curioso; one step granddaughter Pamela Bates; four great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves a sister Mary DeCiantis. She was predeceased by four brothers and two sisters.

Visiting hours are omitted. A Funeral Liturgy will take place at St. Mary's Church, 95 Main St., Stonington on Wednesday at 11am. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck.